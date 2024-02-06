Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.97. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.