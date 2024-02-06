Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.97. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.56.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 261,728 shares of company stock valued at $96,324. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.