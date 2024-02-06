Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 44,933 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,527,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,933 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $468,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in General Mills by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 305,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in General Mills by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.22. 676,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,978,709. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.42%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

