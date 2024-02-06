Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 87,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.34% of Kinder Morgan worth $472,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $4,642,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,820,000 after purchasing an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 69.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,955,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 24,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMI stock remained flat at $16.67 during trading on Tuesday. 1,597,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,340,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

