Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $492.18 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $492,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $931.22.

REGN traded down $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $931.90. 58,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,696. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $889.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $836.28. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $973.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 39.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total value of $81,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,076,733.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.30, for a total transaction of $81,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,076,733.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock worth $8,897,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

