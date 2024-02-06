Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $629.69 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $629,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 8.5% in the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $10,485,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 287.8% in the third quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,618.67. 53,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,257. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,442.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,182.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

