Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,393,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $903,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $558.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,984. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.53 and its 200-day moving average is $444.15. The company has a market capitalization of $241.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,424 shares of company stock worth $104,118,446 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

