Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418,861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $570,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 619,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.42. The company has a market cap of $110.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

