Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,220 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,428,005 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Applied Materials worth $613,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $16,172,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,982 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 70,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,183 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,840. The firm has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day moving average of $148.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

