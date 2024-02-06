Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,926,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,250 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $660,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $156.64. 95,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,764. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $159.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

