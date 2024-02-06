Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,685,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $770,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,035. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

