Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 58,198 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,194,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,198 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Gilead Sciences worth $539,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 38.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 221,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.36. 1,110,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,307,498. The company has a market capitalization of $96.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.87 and a 12-month high of $87.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.