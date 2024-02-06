Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-$9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.475-$2.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. Check Point Software Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.95-$2.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.97. The company had a trading volume of 497,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,167. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.89 and its 200-day moving average is $141.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $205,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

