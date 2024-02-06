Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
CHKP stock opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $163.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.14.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,512.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
