Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

CHKP stock opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $163.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1,512.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

