Chemours (CC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.08.

Get Chemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Chemours by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,164,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,745,000 after buying an additional 279,414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemours by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,160,000 after buying an additional 136,232 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.