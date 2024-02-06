Chemours (CC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:CC opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. Chemours has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $39.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CC. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

