Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $7.60 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

NYSE:CHS opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.73. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 54.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

