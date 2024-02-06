China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
