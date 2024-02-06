Chubb (NYSE:CB) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2024

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CBGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $245.00 to $256.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Chubb traded as high as $249.62 and last traded at $249.09, with a volume of 103872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.25.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 188,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36,527 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.