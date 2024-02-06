Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) PT Raised to $110.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMPR. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Cimpress from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

CMPR opened at $90.06 on Friday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 13,727 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $907,903.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,849.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 6,959 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $626,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,873 shares of company stock worth $1,619,820. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cimpress by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 673.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

