Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 97,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,312,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.37. 8,773,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,024,303. The company has a market cap of $204.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.