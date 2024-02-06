Citigroup Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $310.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.92.

ETN opened at $269.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $271.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

