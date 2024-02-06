Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,726 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of C traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $54.31. 1,659,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

