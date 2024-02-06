Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLFD. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Clearfield from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Clearfield Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The company has a market cap of $429.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Clearfield by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

