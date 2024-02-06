CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Increases Dividend to $2.44 Per Share

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 2.44 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62.

CNA Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CNA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CNA Financial to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNA opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $46.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial by 178.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.