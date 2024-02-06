CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Announces Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

CNA Financial Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of CNA opened at $46.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $46.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

