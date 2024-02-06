Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $89.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KOF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $100.57 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.61.

NYSE:KOF opened at $97.30 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $163.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

