Comparing Beyond (NYSE:BYON) & PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Beyond alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17% PC Connection 2.71% 10.18% 7.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Beyond and PC Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond 0 1 2 0 2.67 PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Beyond currently has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.37%. Given Beyond’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Beyond is more favorable than PC Connection.

This table compares Beyond and PC Connection’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond $1.93 billion 0.51 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -6.01 PC Connection $3.13 billion 0.55 $89.22 million $2.97 21.95

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Beyond shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of PC Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Beyond shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of PC Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Connection has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PC Connection beats Beyond on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

About PC Connection

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.