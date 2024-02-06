Comparing Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) and Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Portland Estates has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Great Portland Estates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AG Mortgage Investment Trust $180.30 million 0.68 -$53.10 million $0.55 11.07 Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Great Portland Estates has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

33.3% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Great Portland Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AG Mortgage Investment Trust 12.55% 10.00% 0.52% Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and Great Portland Estates, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Great Portland Estates 0 3 1 0 2.25

AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $7.13, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Great Portland Estates has a consensus target price of $520.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,008.86%. Given Great Portland Estates’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Portland Estates is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

About Great Portland Estates

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.