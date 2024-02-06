Concentrum Wealth Management Buys 2,361 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth about $19,830,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,631,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,152,000 after purchasing an additional 380,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. 294,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,931. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.30. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

