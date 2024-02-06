Concentrum Wealth Management Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.0% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 845.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:FTXL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,369. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $86.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

