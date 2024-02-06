Concentrum Wealth Management Has $4.45 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Concentrum Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 0.2% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. 137,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,811. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.70. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.