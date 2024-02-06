Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 100 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Concentrum Wealth Management cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $1,203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,670,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $9,296,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 24.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total value of $468,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,431,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total transaction of $339,595.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $6,356,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,707. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, reaching $840.68. The stock had a trading volume of 113,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,290. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $847.99. The company has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $809.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $776.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

