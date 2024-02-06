Concentrum Wealth Management Sells 4,000 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Confluent were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $63,401.05. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,955. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFLT. Bank of America downgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.48.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

