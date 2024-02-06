Concentrum Wealth Management Takes $59,000 Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Concentrum Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,780,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 338,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 118,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 37,192 shares in the last quarter.
Lucid Group Price Performance
LCID traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,624,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,853,098. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $12.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lucid Group
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Peloton stock backpedals to a new low as shorts win
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Palantir stock pops 20% and continues to silence skeptics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.