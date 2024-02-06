Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $766.98 million and approximately $35.18 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,295.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00157304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00543933 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00009375 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.28 or 0.00268582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.11 or 0.00166556 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,968,016,679 coins and its circulating supply is 3,743,013,121 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,967,896,366.36 with 3,742,896,353.65 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.2042455 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $33,669,242.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.