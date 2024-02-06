ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 674,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,063. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

