Contrasting Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chord Energy and Cenovus Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chord Energy $3.65 billion 1.71 $1.86 billion $25.24 5.99 Cenovus Energy $51.46 billion 0.58 $4.96 billion $1.58 10.03

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Chord Energy. Chord Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cenovus Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chord Energy 27.86% 16.74% 12.03% Cenovus Energy 7.82% 15.01% 7.54%

Dividends

Chord Energy pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cenovus Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Chord Energy pays out 19.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cenovus Energy pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chord Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.8% of Chord Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Chord Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chord Energy and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chord Energy 1 1 7 0 2.67 Cenovus Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

Chord Energy presently has a consensus price target of $185.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.47%. Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.59%. Given Chord Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chord Energy is more favorable than Cenovus Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Chord Energy has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chord Energy beats Cenovus Energy on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Manufacturing segment comprises the owned and operated Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as owns and operates the Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants; and markets its production of its own and third-party products. The U.S. Manufacturing segment includes the refining of crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

