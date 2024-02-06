Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 873 Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 151,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 86,298 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 102,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PKW opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $101.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.20.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.3806 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.