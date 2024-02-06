Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $63,000 Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 60.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Motco bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.08. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.50 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

