Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Has $91,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $245.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.30 and a 200 day moving average of $231.89. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

