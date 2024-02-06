Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Invests $39,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $41.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

