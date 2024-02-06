Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $761,205,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,033 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VTV opened at $151.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $152.93. The firm has a market cap of $105.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.