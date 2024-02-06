Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,906,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,238,000 after purchasing an additional 339,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after purchasing an additional 131,204 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,325,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,476,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,128,000 after purchasing an additional 80,599 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,944 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

