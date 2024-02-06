Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Purchases 987 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 2,407.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

DWAS opened at $83.39 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $85.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.