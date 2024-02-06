Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.63. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

