Cornerstone Planning Group LLC Sells 829 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 258.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $26.11.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.