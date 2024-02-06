Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.26

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 86427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $469.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 4.2% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 965,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

