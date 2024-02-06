Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Corteva were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth $328,936,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,292,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,825 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

