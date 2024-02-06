Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $53.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTVA. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corteva from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Corteva has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at $1,258,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 413.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 55.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,889,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

