Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Costamare alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Costamare

Costamare Price Performance

Costamare Dividend Announcement

CMRE stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Costamare has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Costamare by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after acquiring an additional 86,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costamare by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Costamare by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,907,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Costamare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.